Picross S4 Announced for Switch

Jupiter has announced Picross S4 for the Nintendo Switch for the eShop. It will launch on April 23 for $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 / 1,000 yen / HK$79.

View the announcement trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The highest number of puzzles in the Picross S series with a total of 485 in all! Included with bonus content, Extra, featuring large Picross puzzles!

There are brand new puzzles for you to enjoy in all four familiar game modes: Picross, Mega Picross, Color Picross, and Clip Picross. We’ve also added bonus Extra puzzles which are dedicated for Picross S series veterans.

Four Distinct Picross Modes

Enjoy four different modes with distinct features: Standard Picross, Mega Picross with Mega numbers, Color Picross with colored hints, and Clip Picross that reveal a story as they are completed.

There are a total of 300 Picross and Mega Picross puzzles, 150 piece puzzles in Clip Picross, 30 Color Picross puzzles, and five Extra puzzles—485 in all.

Play Larger Puzzles in “Extra”

There are two 30×30 large Picross puzzles for you to solve. Link the play data from Picross S, Picross S2, or Picross S3 to unlock an even larger 40×30 Picross puzzle for every game played, up to a maximum of three.

The controls are the same as Picross, but the puzzles are bigger and there are more squares to count so take advantage of the Count function while you play.

*Without play data, puzzles remain locked and unplayable.

New Functions in Picross S4

In multiplayer mode, the triangle marker used to differentiate squares filled by different players will now work not only on filled squares, but marked squares as well.

Under the Assign Square Color in the Options screen, you can choose either Fill Only, Mark Only, Fill and Mark, or Don’t Use.

