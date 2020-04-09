Nintendo Switch Outsells Xbox 360 in Germany - Sales

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of the Xbox 360 in Germany, according to our estimates.

The Nintendo Switch sold 18,524 units for the week ending April 4, 2020 to bring its lifetime sales to 2.70 million units in Germany. This compares to the Xbox 360 with sales of 2.67 million units.

The Switch launched in Germany on March 3, 2017, while the Xbox 360 launched on December 2, 2005 and ended production in April 2016.

Looking at global sales, Nintendo's hybrid console has sold 53.74 million units, while the Xbox 360 sold 85.81 million units lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 32.07 million units worldwide to outsell the Xbox 360. The Switch in just over three years has sold 62.8 percent of the sales of the Xbox 360.

Taking a look at sales in other regions, the Xbox 360 sold 45.24 million units in the US, compared to 18.23 million units for the Switch through April 4, 2020. In Europe, the Xbox 360 sold 25.87 million units and Switch has sold 14.04 million units.

Up next in the coming weeks is the Switch outselling the Xbox 360 in France. The Xbox 360 sold 3.58 million units in France, while the Switch has sold 3.54 million units.

