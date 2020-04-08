Streets of Rage 4 Video Reveals Playable Pixel Art Fighters and Classic Soundtracks - News

Publisher and co-developer Dotemu (publisher of Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, developer of Windjammers 1 and 2) with co-developers Lizardcube (Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap) and Guard Crush Games (Streets of Fury) announced today that Streets of Rage 4 will be dishing out the knockouts with unlockable classic characters and music from Streets of Rage 1 & 2 for fully nostalgic brawls.

Dotemu released an action-packed gameplay trailer today which reveals some of Streets of Rage 4’s tributes to the original trilogy, including unlockable pixel art characters with movesets and abilities unique to their respective games; Streets of Rage’s fighters can call the cops for their special moves, while Streets of Rage 3’s characters can sprint and roll through environments.

These retro characters combine with Streets of Rage 4’s five hand-animated leading fighters to bring the total playable roster’s count to 17. For a full nostalgic trip, players can also switch to the series iconic original soundtrack, handing out beatdowns backed by tracks from Streets of Rage 1 and Streets of Rage 2.

Streets of Rage 4 is the first entry to the mainline series in more than 25 years. The revival merges classic Streets of Rage elements with fresh directions for more combat possibilities, hand-drawn art, and an inventive, distinct soundtrack led by Olivier Derivière which incorporates worldwide talent, including significant contributions from series composers Yūzō Koshiro and Motohiro Kawashima.

Streets of Rage 4 will be released this spring for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One for $24.99, with the release date to be confirmed.

