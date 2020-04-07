New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass - Journey to the Savage Planet, Stranger Things 3: The Game, More - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Xbox Game Studios today on Inside Xbox announced five new games coming to Xbox Game Pass on the Xbox One and Windows PC.

The five games includes Journey to the Savage Planet on the Xbox One, Alvastia Chronicles on the Xbox One and Windows PC, and the following three games on Windows PC: Football Manager 2020, Mistover and Stranger Things 3: The Game.

Here is an overview of the games:

Alvastia Chronicles (ID@Xbox) – April 9

Set out on an adventure in a retro-styled world in this RPG with over 100 companions! Two siblings Alan and Elmia start their journey to avenge their parents’ deaths as they fight to stem the tide of monsters flooding into the world and restore peace to Alvastia. Engage in heated turn-based battles with up to 13 party members. Weapon upgrades, a battle arena, and quests are only the beginning of what this Kemoc RPG has to offer!

Journey to the Savage Planet – April 9

Welcome to the Pioneer Program! In this upbeat and colorful first-person adventure game you play as the newest recruit to Kindred Aerospace, which proudly touts its rating as the 4th Best Interstellar Exploration Company. Dropped onto an uncharted planet with little equipment and no real plan, you must explore, catalog alien flora and fauna and determine if this planet is fit for human habitation. Onward to adventure! Good luck – and mind the goo!

Football Manager 2020 – Coming Soon

Every decision counts. With new features and polished game mechanics which reward long-term planning and progression like never before, empower managers to develop both your club’s culture and your youth team’s prospects, as well as your own unique managerial identity.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

