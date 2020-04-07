Xbox Series X Director Discusses the Technology of the Next Generation Console - News

Jason Ronald, the Xbox Series X’s Director of Program Manager, during today's Inside Xbox show discussed the technology in the next generation consoles. The consoles "leverages to create the optimal balance of power and speed in console design."

View the video below:





Read a letter from the head of Xbox Phil Spencer below:

The future of gaming has never been more inspiring. Creativity in games is flourishing. New services empower you to discover more games—and bring you closer to the games and creators and streamers you love. The cloud creates a massive opportunity to stream console-quality games and play with the people you want, wherever you want. And for many of us, nothing is more inspiring than the dawn of a new console generation.



The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

