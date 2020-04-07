Japanese Ratings Board CERO Stops Assigning Ratings Until May 6 - News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today has declared a month long state of emergency in the country due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Computer Entertainment Rating Organization (CERO), the Japanese rating board, announced it has stopped the ratings process for games until May 6.

"The government declared state of emergency regarding COVID-19, and the Governor of Tokyo asked people to refrain from going outside until May 6," said CERO in a statement. "Since reviewers visit our office to conduct review, it is not possible for our staff and reviewer to work from home.

"For this reason, all operations, including review (including those under review), will be suspended from today until May 6. All staff will be on standby at home, and the office will be closed during this time. We will announce the resumption of business on our website.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and thank you for your understanding."

