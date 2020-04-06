High-Velocity Aerial Combat Shooter Jet Lancer Launches May 12 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Armor Games Studios and developers Vladimir Fedyushkin and Nicolai Danielsen announced the high-velocity aerial combat shooter, Jet Lancer, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam, GOG, Humble Store, and itch.io on May 12 for $14.99 / £13.49 / €14.99.

"Working on Jet Lancer has felt like a constant in my life a long time now, so releasing it into the world is a really exciting step," said Code Wakers programmer Nicolai Danielsen. "I hope people will welcome it and have the same fondness for it as we do."

Game designer Vladimir Fedyushkin added, "It’s hard to believe how far we’ve come, from small passion project to a multi-platform release. What I’m most excited for is to see people finally experience the game for themselves."

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Jet Lancer is a high-velocity aerial combat shooter where you duel enemy aviators, hunt giant robots, and defy death at supersonic speeds.

You are Ash Leguinn: badass pilot, highly paid mercenary, and flight-school drop out. Your day job is fine—the daily grind of dealing with Sky Pirates pays the bills—but nothing compares to the rush of demolishing a ninety-ton mechanical monstrosity at the speed of sound. And you’ll have your chance. As mechanized weapons converge on Root City, you’ll have to be at the top of your game to survive, and you’ll have to surpass your limits if you want to save the world.

Key Features:

Be A Badass – Jet Lancer is easy to learn but hard to master. Precise and responsive controls make you feel like an ACE as you dodge and weave through enemy fire without even a scratch in the paint.

– Jet Lancer is easy to learn but hard to master. Precise and responsive controls make you feel like an ACE as you dodge and weave through enemy fire without even a scratch in the paint. Surpass Your Limits in Ash’s Story – Make your way from rookie aviator to ACE pilot in a story-driven single player campaign containing 30 missions, 11 bosses, and only 1 chance to save the world.

– Make your way from rookie aviator to ACE pilot in a story-driven single player campaign containing 30 missions, 11 bosses, and only 1 chance to save the world. Aggressive New Game Plus – Go higher, further, and faster in Jet Lancer’s New Game Plus mode which features more relentless AI, new attack patterns, and some fancy new upgrades for the LANCE to provide a fresh experience.

– Go higher, further, and faster in Jet Lancer’s New Game Plus mode which features more relentless AI, new attack patterns, and some fancy new upgrades for the LANCE to provide a fresh experience. Choose From an Extensive Arsenal – Customizable loadout with 28 different guns, payloads, and flight components to let you dominate the skies in any way you’d like.

– Customizable loadout with 28 different guns, payloads, and flight components to let you dominate the skies in any way you’d like. Customize with Accessibility Options – We think everyone should have the opportunity to feel like an ACE pilot. To that end we’ve included anti-fatigue control toggles, adjustable dodge windows, an invincibility option, and the ability to disable screenshake and screen flashing.

– We think everyone should have the opportunity to feel like an ACE pilot. To that end we’ve included anti-fatigue control toggles, adjustable dodge windows, an invincibility option, and the ability to disable screenshake and screen flashing. Talking Cat – There’s a talking cat! His name is Lem.

