ESA Announces E3 2021 is Set for June 15 to 17, 2021 - News

/ 412 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced E3 2021 will run from June 15 to 17, 2021.

E3 2020 was cancelled last month due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The ESA said at the time it was "exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020." However, it is looking more likely there will be no digital event.

IGN earlier announced it will host a Summer of Gaming digital event in early June as a replacement for the cancelled E3 2020. The event will feature news, publisher and developer presentations, interviews, hands-on demos and more on upcoming games and the next generation hardware, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Confirmed companies that plan to participate include 2K, Square Enix, SEGA, Bandai Namco, Amazon, Google Stadia, Twitter, Devolver Digital, THQ Nordic, and more.

Thanks GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles