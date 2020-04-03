Nintendo Switch eShop Spring Sale Offers Great Deals on Switch Games - News

Nintendo of America announced the Nintendo Switch eShop Spring sale is now live. It provides great deals on nearly 800 Switch games as Nintendo teams up with many of its publishing partners. You can view the list of discounted games here.

The list of publishers with games discounted includes NIS America, 505 Games, Devolver Digital, Blizzard, WB Games, Koei Tecmo, Team17, Toge Productions, Activision, and many more.

Spring is here and Nintendo #eShop is blooming with deals! For a limited time, pick up some great #NintendoSwitch games that are on sale now!https://t.co/JSUNX9gznc pic.twitter.com/xyj4p94Hbo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2020

The Nintendo Switch eShop Spring sale starts today and will run for at least a week. Be sure to check out the long list of games discounted on the eShop.

