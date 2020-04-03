Nintendo Switch eShop Spring Sale Offers Great Deals on Switch Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 782 Views
Nintendo of America announced the Nintendo Switch eShop Spring sale is now live. It provides great deals on nearly 800 Switch games as Nintendo teams up with many of its publishing partners. You can view the list of discounted games here.
The list of publishers with games discounted includes NIS America, 505 Games, Devolver Digital, Blizzard, WB Games, Koei Tecmo, Team17, Toge Productions, Activision, and many more.
Spring is here and Nintendo #eShop is blooming with deals! For a limited time, pick up some great #NintendoSwitch games that are on sale now!https://t.co/JSUNX9gznc pic.twitter.com/xyj4p94Hbo— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2020
The Nintendo Switch eShop Spring sale starts today and will run for at least a week. Be sure to check out the long list of games discounted on the eShop.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
14 Comments
Still no first party games discounted. Nintendo's greed knows no bound.
Do you think when companies give sales they are doing so out of the goodness of their hearts?
- 0
Most first party games are also on sale every now and then.
- +1
Also, what's wrong with letting third party games have some extra sales?
- +1
Won't take the sorry ass excuses coming from the regular Nintendo Defense Force members.
When launch titles are still sold at full price and barely, if ever, go on sale, you have no fucking viable argument to defend this.
- +1
I can't believe you're getting downvoted and given excuses from a corporate suck up manual, when literally everyone else has sales for their 1st party games all year round...
- +3
@Chazore: Can't believe it? I knew the NDF was going to get at me. Nintendo can do no wrong. They invented life itself and everything that is good in the world is because of them.
- +2
@Hynad: Your post was obviously flawed and I pointed that out. Everything else is only happening in your head.
- -1
Nintendo games generally sell sooo much over the years. If they drop price they would loose tonnes of money. Obviously if they see more people are not buying their games because of price then they might change. But we have yet to see that with their major IPs
- 0
Lol @GoOnKid. Here we go!!
- 0
@Hynad
They got at me in that Bayo thread, pretty hastily if you ask me.
lol at the OG post being "flawed"
EVERY OTHER FIRST PARTY COMPANY HAS SALES ON THEIR FIRST PARTY GAMES. WHY IS THIS SO HARD FOR ALL YA'LL TO UNDERSTAND!?.
Ninty has a very well know standing when it comes to slashing prices: They firmly believe it "devalues" said games, and well, they are mostly on their own with that poorly thought out philosophy (because slashing prices actually helps drive sales, imagine a world where there's no sale ever, and everything stays the same price for eternity...that's Nintendo's logic).
- 0
The problem with the logic is asserting that it is some kind of exceptional greed on Nintendo's part. Other companies are not putting their games on sale for altruistic reasons, but because they think that's going to help them make the most money in the long run. Nintendo feels keeping their games at full price is a better business model, and based on the continued demand for their titles, it's kind of hard to argue. If WB games thought they could be selling Scribblenauts for 60 bucks right now, they would.
- 0