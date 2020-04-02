Deep Silver Announces Indie IP Windbound, Coming August 2020 - News

Deep Silver today announced their new indie IP, Windbound, created by Australian developer 5 Lives Studios, will be available digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on August 28, 2020.

In Windbound, a young warrior named Kara finds herself shipwrecked in unknown waters. Kara must learn to adapt and survive while experiencing the ever-unfolding mysteries of the Forbidden Islands. Equipped with only the will to survive, Kara must explore the beautiful yet savage landscape by foraging for resources. Hunting, crafting and exploration are critical to Kara’s survival as she sails the Forbidden Islands looking for the way home.

Taking the survival genre in a new direction, Windbound features nomadic hunting and exploration combined with custom boat building and an immersive sailing experience. Windbound provides endless rogue-like replayability options thanks to the procedural world, dynamic wildlife, and modular boat crafting.

Key Features:

Uncover the Secrets Within – Embark on a personal journey and discover the history of the idyllic Forbidden Islands, each island holding the key to a mystery and unexpected revelations.

Explore As Far As The Eye Can See – Head towards the horizon and advance across multiple islands, each with their own diverse wildlife, landscapes and challenges to face.

Head towards the horizon and advance across multiple islands, each with their own diverse wildlife, landscapes and challenges to face. Live Off The Land – Scavenge the islands’ untamed terrain for resources that you can use to craft a full range of tools and weapons to hunt wildlife and upgrade your boat. You must set sail when resources become scarce.

Scavenge the islands’ untamed terrain for resources that you can use to craft a full range of tools and weapons to hunt wildlife and upgrade your boat. You must set sail when resources become scarce. Build The Perfect Seacraft – Your boat is your key companion on this journey. Carefully craft your own custom sailing vessel to take on the treacherous waters traversing from one island to the next. Design your boat to battle tempestuous winds, monstrous waves, and deadly sea creatures.

