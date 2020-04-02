Sony Establishes $100 Million Global COVID-19 Relief Fund - News

Sony Corporation announced today it has established the "Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19." It is a $100 million fund to help support those affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sony will be providing support in three areas. The first is to assist in the "frontline medical and first responder efforts to fight the virus." The second is to "support for children and educators who must now work remotely." The third area is to help people working in the entertainment industry.

$10 million if the relief fund will be sent to COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO powered by the UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). This will be used to help assist medical workers and others on the frontline.





Sony will also do a matching gift program that will be available to all of its 110,000 employees worldwide.

"Sony extends its condolences to the families of those who have passed away as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and extends its sympathies to all those who have been impacted," said Sony Corporation President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida. "In order to overcome the unprecedented challenges that as a society we now face around the world, we will do all we can as a global company to support the individuals on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, the children who are our future, and those who have been impacted in the creative community."

