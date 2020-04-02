Xbox is Not Working on A Revival of Scalebound, According to Head of Xbox Phil Spencer - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN Unlocked was asked about a revival of Scalebound. The game was originally a project that was being developed by Platinum Games in partnership with Microsoft that was eventually cancelled in early 2017.

Spencer said that Xbox Game Studios is not working on the game and he is pretty sure Platinum Games is not working on it. Platinum Games' studio head Atsushi Inaba previously stated that Microsoft owns the rights to the Scalebound IP.

"We’re not working on it, said Spencer. "I’m not at Platinum today, but I’m almost positive they’re not working on it. It’s something we all moved past. It’s not a moment that I see as a high point for me in my role, having to cancel a game that we had talked about for years. But yeah, for the people out there who are kind of thinking that maybe there’s something still in the works, there’s not."

"It’s a tough one, because I have a ton of respect for Platinum, Kamiya-san and the team," Spencer continued. "I feel no ill will, and we talk to those guys. There’s no animosity between the teams. We tried to go do something and it didn’t work."

"I regret that we were as public about what we tried to go do," he added. "I did some learning around Fable Legends, I did some learning around Scalebound, about being public about things before I know that we got a real believable plan and something that I felt in my hands and we’d know was gonna be there.

"We just didn’t get there with Scalebound and with the team, and I say that across both teams. So, I think what you hear — at least when you hear the teams, us talk about it — is that we loved some of the ideas that we were trying to go do. Obviously, we wanted to ship a great game to our customers. Every time we start a game, that’s our end goal. So of course we’re gonna be a little upset that we weren’t able to deliver on our goals with that title."

Microsoft plans to release its next generation console, the Xbox Series X, in Holiday 2020.

