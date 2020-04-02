My Hero Ones Justice 2 Hawks DLC Character Launches This Spring - News

The My Hero One’s Justice 2 Hawks DLC character was announced in the latest issue of Weekly Jump. The Hawks DLC will launch this spring. In Japan it will be available for 400 yen as a standalone character or can be purchased as part of the Season Pass for 1,800 yen. The DLC includes 10 color variants.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.

Thanks Ryokutya2089.

