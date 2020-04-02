Yomi wo Saku Hana Launches for Xbox One in Japan om June 11, for Switch and PS4 This Winter - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Experience announced the dystopian dungeon RPG, Yomi wo Saku Hana, will launch for the Xbox One in Japan on June 11 for 7,800 yen, and for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this winter.





Here is an overview of the game via Gematsu:

In Yomi wo Saku Hana, you become an employee (section manager) of a company that manages Undernaughts (underground miners) hired by illegal means. You are tasked with leading your employees through a labyrinth that you become trapped in by the “Mad King.” Players will utilize the “Switch Boost” power to challenge “monsters” named “Yomi,” as well as the “Yomi no Hana” ability to clear paths forward, in order to return to the surface alive.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

