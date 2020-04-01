Bethesda Softworks Will Not Host a Digital Showcase in June - News

posted 1 hour ago

Bethesda Softworks will not host a digital showcase in June to replace their annual E3 2020 press conference, announced Bethesda Softworks senior vice president of global marketing Pete Hines. E3 2020 was cancelled due to concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June," said Hines via Twitter. "We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months."

Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June. We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) April 1, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

