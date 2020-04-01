Valve Focused on Getting Level Editor Out for Half-Life: Alyx - News

The virtual reality first-person shooter, Half-Life: Alyx, is now available for Windows PC via Steam. However, the game did not launch with the level editor that was originally promised. Valve developer Jake Rodkin on ResetEra said the team is focused on getting the level editor done.

"It’s the teams focus now that the game’s out," said Rodkin. "There will be more info soon but we’re working on it. Sorry I don’t have a date beyond that but I’m sure there will be more communication soon. Most of last week was spent on post-launch patching and tech support."

Valve had previously stated the Source 2 tools will be used to build new environments with the Hammer level editor once it is updated with virtual reality tools and components.





