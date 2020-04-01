Rockstar Donating 5% of Revenue from GTA Online and Red Dead Online to COVID-19 Relief Efforts - News

Rockstar Games announced they will be donating five percent of their revenue from GTA Online and Red Dead Online starting April 1st and continuing through the end of May to help with coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts.

"The Rockstar Games community is at the center of everything we do," said Rockstar Games. "We love seeing players immersed in exploration of our virtual world and connecting with each other through them. As our teams navigate these difficult times, we see our local communities in North America, the UK, India, and beyond being deeply affected. Small businesses have closed their doors, and communities who rely on government-provided support that they cannot access are struggling. The road ahead will be challenging, and we want to help where we can.

"Starting April 1st, and continuing through the end of May, 5% of our revenue from purchases in our online games, GTA Online and Red Dead Online, will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. These funds will be used to help local communities and businesses struggling with the impacts of COVID-19, both directly and by supporting some of the amazing organizations who are on the ground helping those affected by the crisis. As things progress, we will share more on these efforts."

Rockstar Games and COVID-19 Relief pic.twitter.com/9j6NrtcrFN — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 1, 2020

