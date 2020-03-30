Granblue Fantasy: Versus Djeeta Character DLC Launches April 7 - News

/ 227 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Cygames and developer Arc System Works announced the Djeeta character DLC for Granblue Fantasy: Versus will launch on the same day as the Soriz DLC on April 7. Djeeta either be purchased separately or in the Character Pass Set.

View a trailer for Djeeta below:





Here is an overview of the Djeeta DLC:

This hero’s adventure began when she received a letter from her father asking him to come to the Island of the Astrals, Estalucia. Now she travels the skies with her flying lizard-like buddy, Vyrn, and the mysterious blue-haired girl who saved her life by linking it with her own, Lyria.

Honest to a fault, she’ll come to the aid of anyone who needs his assistance. Although her swordplay is rough and self-taught, she possesses the power to overcome any obstacle—thanks in no small part to Lyria’s assistance.

Additional Character Set: Djeeta (800 yen)

Playable character: Djeeta

Lobby avatar (x1)

Support character icon (x1)

Additional quests (x2)

Granblue Fantasy (mobile game) bonus content: “Gran & Djeeta GBVS Ver.” Outfits – With these outfits, you can set Gran and Djeeta’s skills and animations to match the ones seen in Granblue Fantasy: Versus.

worldwide. Granblue Fantasy: Versus is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles