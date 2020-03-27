No Straight Roads Launches June 30 for PS4 and Epic Games Store - News

Publisher Sold Out and developer Metronomik announced No Straight Roads will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store on June 30.

"No Straight Roads is unlike anything we’ve played before, it’s in-your-face, loud and a pretty crazy game," said Sold Out marketing director Sarah Hoeksma. "With so much serious news in the world right now, we hope No Straight Roads‘s quirkiness and originality can bring some much needed fun and funky music to gamers out there."

Here is an overview of the game:

Directed by Wan Hazmer, lead game designer of Final Fantasy XV, and Daim Dziauddin, concept artist of Street Fighter V, No Straight Roads is an action-adventure game that mashes together rhythm-infused combat with a vibrant offbeat world and a killer soundtrack.

The game pits two passionate indie rock band members, Mayday and Zuke, against EDM empire NSR, whose tight grip on Vinyl City is smothering the expression of other music genres. Explore eclectic districts, face colossal bosses and lead a musical revolution to uncover NSR’s evil intentions and save Vinyl City from corruption.

