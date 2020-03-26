BioShock: The Collection Launches May 29 for Switch - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Virtuos announced during the Nintendo Direct Mini BioShock: The Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 29. The collection includes BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition.

Here is an overview of the collection:

There’s always a lighthouse. There’s always a man. There’s always a city.

Experience the unforgettable worlds and monumental stories of the award-winning BioShock series with BioShock: The Collection. Journey to the cities of Rapture and Columbia across BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, including all single-player add-on content. Fight for your life and outsmart your enemies, be it deep beneath the waves or high above the clouds.

Includes:

BioShock Remastered : Explore the undersea city of Rapture, a haven for society’s greatest minds that has devolved into a dystopian nightmare wrought by one man’s hubris.

: Explore the undersea city of Rapture, a haven for society’s greatest minds that has devolved into a dystopian nightmare wrought by one man’s hubris. BioShock 2 Remastered : See Rapture through the eyes of Subject Delta, a fearsome Big Daddy prototype on a life-or-death mission to rescue his missing Little Sister.

: See Rapture through the eyes of Subject Delta, a fearsome Big Daddy prototype on a life-or-death mission to rescue his missing Little Sister. BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition: Indebted to the wrong people, private investigator Booker DeWitt must take on an impossible task: travel to a flying city above the clouds, and rescue a woman named Elizabeth.

