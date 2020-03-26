Borderlands Legendary Collection Headed to Switch on May 29 - News

Publisher 2K Games and developers Turn Me Up Games and Behaviour Interactive announced during the Nintendo Direct Mini Borderlands Legendary Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 29. The collection includes Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.





Here is an overview of the game:

Shoot and loot as you explore the mayhem-filled world of Pandora in Borderlands and Borderlands 2 and the lunar madness of Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel in Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. Experience the award-winning FPS-RPG series, including its bazillions of guns, trademark cooperative gameplay, and piles of bonus add-on content.

Includes:

The critically acclaimed Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel games in one package.

Piles of bonus add-on content for both games, adding 100+ hours of gameplay at an incredible value*

Cooperative gameplay for up to four players online.

*Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary add-content not included.

