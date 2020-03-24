Control March Free Update Adds All-New Features and Quality of Life Improvements - News

Remedy Entertainment announced the next update for Control will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store on March 26.

The free update will add "all-new features and quality of life improvements" to the game. The new features and improvements includes the Shield Rush Ability, improved map readability, NVidia DLSS 2.0 for RTX users, and revised ability tree and points reallocation feature.

View a trailer of the free March 2020 update below:

On the same day as the free update is the release of the first paid expansion, The Foundation.

