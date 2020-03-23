Former Sony Game Designer: Difference in Xbox Series X and PS5 Power is 'Quite Staggering' - News

Last week Microsoft and Sony revealed the specs for their next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The Xbox Series X edges out the PS5 when it comes to CPU and GPU, however, the PS5 has a faster SSD.

Former Sony game designer Chris Grannell via Twitter said "power difference is quite staggering" between the two consoles, however, that power isn't everything when it comes to the consoles. He previously worked on Killzone 2, Wipeout, and F1.

"I’ve chatted to a few devs and they have confirmed the power difference is quite staggering," said Grannell. "However they have said it doesn’t mean you can’t make good games on the PS5. These fanboys clearly don’t care about that and are massively rattled."

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

