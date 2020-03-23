Former Sony Game Designer: Difference in Xbox Series X and PS5 Power is 'Quite Staggering' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 2,094 Views
Last week Microsoft and Sony revealed the specs for their next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The Xbox Series X edges out the PS5 when it comes to CPU and GPU, however, the PS5 has a faster SSD.
Former Sony game designer Chris Grannell via Twitter said "power difference is quite staggering" between the two consoles, however, that power isn't everything when it comes to the consoles. He previously worked on Killzone 2, Wipeout, and F1.
"I’ve chatted to a few devs and they have confirmed the power difference is quite staggering," said Grannell. "However they have said it doesn’t mean you can’t make good games on the PS5. These fanboys clearly don’t care about that and are massively rattled."
The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.
You can read our breakdown of the specs for the two consoles here.
29 Comments
If people just wanted a powerful console, nobody would buy nintendo's consoles.
- +12
Yeah, but neither Sony nor Microsoft has that kind of first party output.
- -1
@Jweincom If the Nintendo's first party output is what made the console sell so well then every Nintendo console would sell that well. It has nothing to do with nintendos first party output and everything to do with the switch itself. I bought a switch and it had nothing to do with Nintendo games in fact not even a huge fan of the Nintendos IP's they aren't my cup of tea to many kiddie games IMO. It was the option to go from console to mobile on the fly.
- -4
Comparing Nintendo to the others is highly arguable in itself.
- -1
Different fanbase entirely. Graphics tend to be much more important to PC/MS/Sony fans than to Nintendo fans.
- 0
@Method114 No, first party output wouldn't ensure every Nintendo's consoles sold the same. First of all, because I never said that first party software is the only factor in success. Obviously, the Switch's hybrid factor was more appealing to gamers than the 3DS' glasses free 3D was (yeah Wii U's the more obvious example, but it's enough of a punching bag).
More importantly though, the software output isn't the same across generations either in quantity or quality. So sales are going to fluctuate, partially based on that.
Regardless of your personal taste in games though, 19 out of the 20 best selling Switch games are published by Nintendo, and the only one that isn't is Mario/Rabbids. Seems like Nintendo's first party exclusive games are a huge factor to the Switch's success. In contrast only 5 of the PS4's top 20 are exclusives, and 4 for XBox One. So, for those consoles which are selling based on third party games, power's going to be a much more significant factor.
- 0
Wait, you CAN still make good games on PS5? I didn't think that was possible. Thank you to those devs for clarifying this.
- +10
Yup just like they can make good games on the XSX
- 0
So is it just edged out or quite staggering.
Differnce between the XB1 and PS4 (base models) was around 41%. Back then alot of Xbox userse, were saying it didnt matter much, and you couldnt tell the differnce in resolutions. Differnce between Playstation 5 and Xbox series X, are TINY compaired to that of base PS4 vs XB1 this gen.
- +8
From what I've heard it's a pretty big difference. Disappointing but the PS5 is still very powerful. I think this is the first gen though where I don't care about graphics that much I care more about FPS. I was just playing Days Gone yesterday and it looks amazing I don't really need more than this.
- +1
@JRPGfan Yea I owned both for a brief period of time and I couldn't tell any difference. In fact I slightly liked everything about the Xbox more interface, controls, etc. The only thing I didn't like were the games and well that's what matters most.
- 0
If you look at just the pure GPU flops comparison, the difference doesn't seem that big. 10.3 vs 12.1 tflops is about a 17% difference, not very big. However, that comparison ignores 2 things. 1, The 10.3 number on PS5 is derived using boost clocks, thermally the PS5 can't handle boost locks on both CPU and GPU and the same time, so developers will have to choose rather they want a faster CPU or GPU for their game, and 2, Real-world performance doesn't scale 1:1 with overclocking, so Sony's fast clock approach is inferior, testing on Navi 1 GPU's show just a 5-7% framerate increase from a 17% overclock. So, what does that mean. In real world performance, the gap between PS5 and XSX will be higher than 17%, some tech sites are estimating the GPU difference will be about a 25% if a developer is using the GPU boost clock, and over 30% if the developer is using the CPU boost clock instead.
- +8
To piggyback off of shikamaru317's reply, there are a few other things to consider as well. Ray-tracing will, by and large, likely be better on Series X. This is due to AMD's ray-tracing acceleration solution, as it is CU dependent and the Series X has over 40% of the CU's that PS5 has.
There is also speculation about "dedicated Ray-tracing hardware" vs "hardware accelerated" as Cerny never confirmed it and MS did, but this could be chalked up to just semantics tbh.
Also, something to note, the power difference between PS4 and Xbox One was only 40% on the GPU side. The Xbox One had a faster CPU, but was really hindered by the RAM it used. It did have more available RAM to use for games, and really working with the ESRAM makes the difference between PS4 and Xbox One negligible, but it has to be very optimized and that can be an issue.
- +2
Can we just accept that on paper, XSX is more powerful? That's what I see most people arguing about and it's not necessarily an argument. These are both insanely powerful home consoles be happy with whatever your choice is and enjoy the games that come to it. Why is this still a thing in 2020? Acting like kids on the playground during the 16 bit era, Christ.
Ikr.
- -1
This mean a cheaper PS5 at launch and a PS5 Pro mid-gen upgrade.
so wait for PS5 pro?
- 0
How is the difference "quite staggering" when a tech analysis has yet to emerge to confirm the alleged huge gap? If it is as clear as day as he thinks it is it wouldn't be hard to unravel. PS4 40% more power, the X1X 30%, now down to under 20% with unconventional hardware configuration. I doubt there will be much of a difference in graphics and FPS.
A guy that follows tim dog can say wtf he wants that i Will never take him seriously
So a 40% difference this gen didn't mean anything to some. Now, all of a sudden a 18% difference is massive to those same people?
Just wanna add if you referring to base Xbox one vs PS4....everybody noticed. Xbox fans just tried to downplay it. Just like Sony fans now. Console war never changes
- +2
It is more 30% tho... Not sure why you use that 18% number when it is explained everywhere that the 18/20% is only in very specific circumstance that will most like not be the case for the majority of the time (boost mode in short).
But I agree with you anyway, like someone else said, I believe people did the same when the Xbox One vs Play Station Four specs were out there... I think it does not really matter at the end if you want to play on one system, as long as the games are coming on it and are good enough :) Or playable.
- +1
They are quite staggering in terms of spec differences so 3rd party games will have differences even though many claim them to look identical. Power all depends on how its used. Ryse and The Order are two games that showed power isnt everything.
One Developer ??? but you forget that many developer said the opposites especially EX - Crytek programer and other third party developer also said it's not big and not different at all. And also Tim DOg is SONY hatters and should be ban from social media and Internet.
Seems quite different than the reports of other devs, and for this case in special he is using hearsay instead of first hand experience.
