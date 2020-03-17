Mark Cerny to Take Deep Dive into PS5 System Architecture Tomorrow - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 1,120 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation 5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will be taking a "deep dive" into the PlayStation 5 system architecture tomorrow, March 18 at 9am PT / 12pm ET.
You can watch the event live on the PlayStation Blog here.
Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5â€™s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2020
Watch tomorrow at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/bgP1rXMeC8 pic.twitter.com/BSYX9tOYhE
The video that will be shown was a recording of the session that was originally schedule for the Game Developers Conference 2020. The event was postponed due to concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.
14 Comments
Honestly, if the tech specs are all they're going into I doubt I'll care much about the presentation. Eagerly anticipating PS5, but I just care about games and features, not RAM and processing speed. I do wanna see what this little baby looks like, and hope beyond hell it's not that V-shape we've seen.
Well the specs are part of the potential of games. However, it certainly doesn't need Series X power for more ambitious games.
I'm curious to see how this goes. I just wanna see how it compares to Series X and hopefully they will have some tech demos. Maybe upgraded PS4 content that demonstrates some of its capabilities. Stuff like 4K/60 fps GoW, GT Sport running at 120 fps, Spiderman's faster loading, etc. They could steal some of MS's thunder if they show new games, but that's likely coming later.
Finially, but if his going to talk about halving the floats again like he did with the PS4 Pro i am going to facepalm.
Mark Cerny is a genius and I have no doubt that the architecture of the PS5 will be top notch. Still not buying it though, thanks to Sony's policies when it comes to games.
We didn't know that yet. The other 129 times you said this weren't making it clear.
130 times? Are you only counting this week? That number is far more exponential.
hahaha Maybe 130 is even low balling it.
