Mark Cerny to Take Deep Dive into PS5 System Architecture Tomorrow

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation 5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will be taking a "deep dive" into the PlayStation 5 system architecture tomorrow, March 18 at 9am PT / 12pm ET.

You can watch the event live on the PlayStation Blog here.

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5â€™s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games.



Watch tomorrow at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/bgP1rXMeC8 pic.twitter.com/BSYX9tOYhE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2020

The video that will be shown was a recording of the session that was originally schedule for the Game Developers Conference 2020. The event was postponed due to concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

