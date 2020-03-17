Platformer Maker Game Levelhead Launches April 30 for Switch, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android - News

Developer Butterscotch Shenanigans announced the platformer maker game, Levelhead, will launch on April 30 for the Xbox One, including Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store, iOS, and Android. The game will cost $39.99 on consoles and Windows PC, and for $6.99 on iOS and Android.

The game supports English, Simplified Chinese, Russian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, and Korean languages.

"Levelhead is all about bringing players together, and players these days straddle many platforms," said Butterscotch Shenanigans co-founder Sam Coster. "We’re pushing the game industry’s standard for data portability forward by allowing players to seamlessly pick up and play their saves across any device. We’ve created a fluid play experience that goes well beyond the traditional platform boundaries, from a big-screen console experience, to the convenience of mobile, and back to the precision of a keyboard, all without interruption or unnecessary data locking."

Here is an overview of the game:

Listen up, new employee! The Bureau of Shipping has a fresh batch of GR-18 delivery robots running around, and someone has to teach them the ropes. That someone is YOU! Build incredible contraptions, responsive levels, and wild adventures in the Workshop, then share them with the rest of the world and gain a following. Grab your very own GR-18 delivery robot and tackle the challenging, 80+ level training course, then take your skills to the world stage and compete against other Levelheads for top times and scores.

Key Features:

Build Your Own Levels – Create your own levels with hundreds of elements including enemies, hazards, paths, programmable switches, secrets, weather fx, music, and power-ups.

– Create your own levels with hundreds of elements including enemies, hazards, paths, programmable switches, secrets, weather fx, music, and power-ups. Master the Challenging Campaign – Take control of GR-18, a delivery robot in-training, as you run, jump, and blast your way across 90-plus challenging, hand-designed campaign levels.

– Take control of GR-18, a delivery robot in-training, as you run, jump, and blast your way across 90-plus challenging, hand-designed campaign levels. Gain a Following – Publish your levels for the world to enjoy. See your Play Time, Attempts, and Followers stack up! With robust search and subscription, Levelhead makes amassing a following and playing endless levels from around the world a breeze.

– Publish your levels for the world to enjoy. See your Play Time, Attempts, and Followers stack up! With robust search and subscription, Levelhead makes amassing a following and playing endless levels from around the world a breeze. Compete for Speed and Score – Every level comes with a leaderboard. Take the top spot and you’ll hold the trophy! But beware, the competition is fierce and you never know who will be coming for your awards!

– Every level comes with a leaderboard. Take the top spot and you’ll hold the trophy! But beware, the competition is fierce and you never know who will be coming for your awards! Couch Co-Op – Play with up to four friends on the same couch for downright hilarious entertainment. And if you want to really reach for those relationship goals, hop into the Workshop with friends and build levels with everyone at once.

