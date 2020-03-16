Creature in the Well Launches March 31 for PS4 - News

/ 270 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Publisher MWM Interactive and developer Flight School Studio announced the top-down, pinball-inspired, hack-and-slash dungeon crawler, Creature in the Well, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 31 for $14.99.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

As the last remaining BOT-C unit, venture deep into a desert mountain to restore power to an ancient facility, haunted by a desperate Creature. Uncover and upgrade powerful gear in order to free the city of Mirage from a deadly sandstorm.

Key Features:

Pinball with Swords – Charge up energy orbs, then bounce and ricochet them to reactivate dormant machinery and stop the sandstorm.

– Charge up energy orbs, then bounce and ricochet them to reactivate dormant machinery and stop the sandstorm. Defeat the Creature – Escape the many challenges set by the Creature and confront it in intricate, skillful battles.

– Escape the many challenges set by the Creature and confront it in intricate, skillful battles. Dungeon-Crawler – Delve deeper into the mountain as you unlock eight hand-crafted dungeons, each filled with unique gameplay themes, unlockables, and secrets to uncover.

– Delve deeper into the mountain as you unlock eight hand-crafted dungeons, each filled with unique gameplay themes, unlockables, and secrets to uncover. Over 20 Unique Items – Customize your playstyle with upgradeable weapons and clothing that change how you play the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles