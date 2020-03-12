A Juggler’s Tale Launches for Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam in 2021 - News

/ 156 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Mixtvision Games announced the side-scrolling adventure game, A Juggler’s Tale, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows PC via Steam in 2021.

"We’d definitely love to see the game on the next-gen consoles, but at the moment can’t 100 percent guarantee it, which is why we kept the platforms a bit more vague for now," a Mixtvision Games representative told Gematsu when asked if PlayStation and Xbox meant PS4 and Xbox One or PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Mixtvision Games director of games publishing Benjamin Feld said, "We are extremely happy to be able to add another high-quality and meaningful title like A Juggler’s Tale to our portfolio, and we look forward to working closely with the team of Kaleidoscube. We believe the game has what it takes to become another indie hit."

Kaleidoscube managing director Dominik Schon added, "For us as a student-founded startup, working with a publisher like Mixtvision on our game is a dream come true. Their way of thinking about storydriven games fits perfectly with our vision and we really look forward to the upcoming months."

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The hope-inspiring 3D side scrolling adventure puts players in the shoes of Abby the string puppet, a talented artiste held captive at a circus. Longing for freedom, Abby flees from captivity, but soon has to realize that her fate isn’t completely in her own hands. Will she be able to take control of her destiny and make a difference with all the strings attached?

The game brings unique mechanics to the table: Set in a marionette theater, the acting characters are literally attached to the puppet master and narrator named Jack. Their bond is visible and tangible in the shape of strings: These strings prevent characters from walking beneath obstacles, for example, but they also offer a kind of safety: falling into a gaping abyss while hanging on strings is equally impossible. A Juggler’s Tale explores the string puppets’ relationship to the narrator, while making clever use of the underlying puppet play principles in its puzzles.

A Juggler’s Tale‘s world of grim beauty already attracted favorable attention at events like Gamescom or AdventureX and received numerous awards like the Game Connection Europe “Grand Award” 2019 and the German Computer Game Award “Best Newcomer Prototype” 2019. The game by German studio Kaleidoscube is one of the finalists at the 2020 Independent Games Festival awards for Best Student Game.

Key Features:

Fascinating puzzles using the unique string puppet gameplay mechanics.

An intense story of hope and empowerment.

A unique, visually impressive game environment that blurs the boundary between puppet theater and “reality.”

A beautiful and grim fairy tale world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles