Sakura Wars Gets Relationships Trailer, Pre-Order Bonuses

Today SEGA released a new trailer for Sakura Wars showing off the title's relationship-building gameplay, including the "LIPS" dialogue system. The publisher also announced new information on content for launch edition pre-orders.

What You Get with the Physical Launch Edition:

Reversible cover

Sticker set featuring the main cast

Theater Costume Add-on Bundle (includes new costumes for Kamiyama, Sakura, Hatsuho, Azami, Anastasia, and Claris based on costumes from the Flower Division's various stage productions)

What You Get with the Digital Deluxe and Digital Standard Editions:

Imperial Combat Revue PS4 Dynamic Theme

Neko Ears Add-on Bundle

By upgrading to the Digital Deluxe Edition, you will receive:

Legacy of Love Add-on Bundle: a pack of costumes and background music (BGM) paying tribute to:

The Flower Division of the Imperial Combat Revue (Sakura Wars 1, Sakura Wars 2: Thou Shalt Not Die) The Flower Division of the Paris Combat Revue (Sakura Wars 3: Is Paris Burning?) The Star Division of the New York Combat Revue (Sakura Wars: So Long, My Love)

Charming Accessories Add-on Bundle, which includes:

Glasses Bundle Dog Tail Accessory Bundle Angel Accessory Bundle

Swimsuit DLC Bundle Release

Sakura Wars Features:

Dramatic Character Interactions - Engage with a colorful cast through the dynamic LIPS dialogue system where what you say and how you say it has a profound impact on relationships off and on the battlefield.

Engage with a colorful cast through the dynamic LIPS dialogue system where what you say and how you say it has a profound impact on relationships off and on the battlefield. Exciting Combat Payoffs - Your bonds with team members flow into the high-energy combat finale of each episode, featuring action-packed fights with giant steam-powered mecha.

Your bonds with team members flow into the high-energy combat finale of each episode, featuring action-packed fights with giant steam-powered mecha. Brilliant Anime Production - Gorgeous animated sequences, a lush soundtrack, and characters designed by anime and JRPG luminaries will transport you into a vibrant 1940s steampunk Tokyo.

Sakura Wars launches on PlayStation 4 on April 28, 2020.

