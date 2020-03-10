Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ Launches April 23 in North America for Switch - News

/ 205 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Aksys Games announced Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America on April 23. A Day One Edition will be limited to just 2,000 copies. It includes eight large character cards, a mini soundtrack CD, and an exclusive two-inch acrylic key chain of Sisi the dog.

View the official teaser trailer for the Nintendo Switch version below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The follow up to Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~, which launched last month on Switch, ~Future Blessings~ follows Cardia’s further exploits in a steampunk version of Victorian London. About ~Guardian of Rebirth~, God is a Geek said, “Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ is the best otome game you can play on Nintendo Switch and one of the better visual novels available on Nintendo’s hybrid system.” Noisy Pixel commented, “Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ is full of beautiful set pieces and fantastic characters. The writing paired with the extremely impressive visual style will give any visual novel fan an immersive fantasy experience.”

~Future Blessings~ follows the main protagonist Cardia as she continues to build friendships and deepen relationships. Her companions have helped her through her previous trials and tribulations, and she will rely on them more heavily as she faces the lingering demons of her past. Through events both grand and seemingly insignificant, Cardia is pursued by the Royal Guard, kidnapped by the gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, and joined by myriad handsome figures lifted from the pages of western literature. With her newfound friends (and suitors), Cardia ventures out in the world to unravel the mysteries surrounding her very existence.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles