Vampire: The Masquerade  Coteries of New York Launches for Switch on March 24, 'Very Soon' for PS4 and Xbox One - News

by, posted 17 minutes ago

Developer Draw Distance announced the narrative adventure game, Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on March 24, and "very soon" for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The console version of the game will include new graphic assets such as new character portraits and location background, as well as improved audio and other fixes. The game first launched for Windows PC on December 4, 2019.





Here is an overview of the game:

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York is a narrative experience set in the rich universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition. It presents the struggle for power between two vampiric factions – the Camarilla and the Anarchs—bathed in the night lights of the Big Apple.

Key Features

Choose one of three pre-defined characters and play as a Ventrue, Toreador or Brujah.

Each playable character offers a selection of powers (Disciplines), different ethical approaches to certain issues, and unique dialogue lines

Character-oriented quests allow you to meet four unique non-playable characters: a Tremere sorcerer, a Nosferatu detective, a Gangrel of conflicted loyalties, and a Malkavian multifoliate online personality with their own agendas. Win their hearts and minds and up to two of them will assist you in the finale.

Depending on your choice of the Clan you will be able to see the events from a distinct perspective. One playthrough is not enough to see all the game has to offer!

Different paths leading to a grand finale that will leave you surprised and eager to see more.

Suitable for both Vampire: The Masquerade veterans, and fans of mature narrative-driven games who are newcomers to the setting.

The game does justice to the mature themes of the World of Darkness, and takes advantage of the excellent atmosphere of the source material.

What is Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York?

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York aims to translate the complex and fascinating world of vampires, their nightly struggles for power and attempts to hold on to their humanity.

How do you play Coteries of New York?

You act as a newly-fledged vampire in New York. You have to learn what it means to be one of the Kindred in a huge, vibrant, contemporary metropolis. On your way you’ll meet different NPCs—other vampires, thin-bloods, ghouls, humans… and more. You will perform tasks that will put test your humanity and take part in a complex and often brutal struggle for power between the Camarilla and the Anarchs. You’ll interact with key NPCs – form unique bonds and relations and learn your undead companions’ deepest secrets… or see them abandon you. You’ll feast on the living and will ask yourself about the very nature of humanity. You will have to keep track of your Hunger or the Beast inside you will take over. You will make choices for the character, including which storylines to pursue and how to approach the different situations presented. You will take part in a narrative experience with branching dialogue choices, memorable characters—all among iconic locales of the Big Apple. You will be able to use Disciplines that will help you in combat and conversations, but be aware that every use of a Discipline may increase the level of your Hunger. Left unchecked, your Hunger will force you to give control over to the Beast: a dark side of your nature which wishes only to feed… no matter the cost.

If it’s called Vampire: The Masquerade, does that mean you have something in common with World of Darkness, Bloodlines 2, the cult tabletop RPG system, or…?

Yes, exactly! Coteries of New York is set in the same universe as Bloodlines 2, but our game offers different experiences and stories.

Do you plan to expand the universe of Coteries of New York?

As for post-launch support, we’ll keep you updated. We would love to expand Coteries’ stories, but it depends on many factors and we do not want to over promise anything.

Which platforms will Coteries of New York be available on?

Coteries of New York is available on PC (Windows, Mac OS, and Linux). The game will launch on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in Q1 2020.

Does the game support controllers?

Yes! You’re able to play the PC version both with mouse and keyboard, as well as with a controller.

