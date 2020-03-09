Free-to-Play Battle Royale Call of Duty Game Warzone Drops Tomorrow - News

/ 582 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Activision has announced a free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty game with cross-platform play, called Call of Duty: Warzone. The game will launch tomorrow, March 10 for consoles and Windows PC.

The game features up to 150 players per match in "one massive world." It will include two game modes called Plunder and Battle Royale.

View the official trailer below:

Read the description from the official trailer below:

Warzone. Free to play for everyone. Drop in tomorrow. Explore Verdansk, bring home the money in Plunder, or fight until no one else stands in your way in Battle Royale.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles