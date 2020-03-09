Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GFK for the week ending March 7, 2020. Digital data is not included in the figures. The Game Boy Advance version of the game topped at 14th place, while the Nintendo DS version topped at 34th place in 2006.

The last game in the series, Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon, released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2016 and topped at ninth place. The latest game sold 37.6 percent more units in its first week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 20 The Division 2 Two Point Hospital Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Luigi's Mansion 3

