Shenmue III Big Merry Cruise DLC Launches March 17 - News

/ 155 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Ys Net announced the Big Merry Cruse DLC for Shenmue III will launch on March 17. Users who have purchased the Complete DLC Collection will gain access to the DLC on release day. Otherwise, the DLC can be purchased on the PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store.

Here is an overview of the Big Merry Cruise:

A new cruise ship has anchored at Niaowu Harbor, so why not take the opportunity to go and relax and play some games? Different types of entertainment, exclusive challenges, and rewards await Ryo aboard the ship. For example, Ryo will have the opportunity to win new outfits by completing missions. The stakes are high, but the rewards are worth the effort!

Shenmue III is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles