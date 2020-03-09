The Persistence Launches This Summer for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Firesprite Games announced the sience-fiction horror first-person shooter, The Persistence, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC this summer. The game first launched in July 2018 as a virtual reality title for the PlayStation VR.

"We’re excited and very much looking forward to bringing this game and universe we have created to new platforms for players," said Firespirte Games co-founder Graeme Ankers. "The Persistence is a survival horror experience designed to keep players on edge from start to finish, and with a procedurally generated environment forming around them, no two playthroughs are ever identical, meaning you will never find safety or security in the same place."

Perp Games managing director Rob Edwards added, "Firesprite has created such an atmospheric, intense, and massively enjoyable game in The Persistence and we are absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to bring it to new audiences across all formats."

View the multiplatform announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Persistence offers players a brutal take on survival-horror that integrates an innovative rogue-like design into the genre, with its forthcoming console and PC release marking the first time this chilling experience has hit the 4K flat screen.

In The Persistence, players are tasked with surviving on board a doomed deep space colony starship in the year 2521. Said ship is overrun with horrific and murderous aberrations that make their presence known as players explore, evade and fight their way through the depths of an ever-changing labyrinth to bring the ship back to Earth.

By taking the original virtual reality release and adding support for flatscreen play, this fresh version of The Persistence heightens the tension thanks to enhanced environments and post-processing effects, all working seamlessly with tailored UI and controls. Firesprite Games is also pleased to announce that gamers who already own the PlayStation VR version will also receive these features via an update on PlayStation 4 for no extra cost.

Key Features:

A brutal take on the survival-horror genre that integrates rogue-like design elements to give the action an extra edge.

Procedurally generated stages that change with each playthrough, creating a labyrinth-like experience that adds to the tension.

Live, die, repeat. Play as dozens of different clones on board the ship, each one with the potential to be stronger than the last.

Tailored controls. enhanced environments and post-processing effects for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC deliver a heightened fidelity of horror for fans of the genre.

