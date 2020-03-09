Paper Beast Launches March 24 for PSVR - News

Developer Pixel Reef announced Paper Beast will launch worldwide for the PlayStation VR on March 24.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Paper Beast is a dreamlike odyssey in a surreal wildlife simulation.

Somewhere hidden in the vast memory of data servers, an ecosystem is born, Paper Beast.

As the first explorer of this virgin land, explore a world inhabited with endearing paper creatures. Interact with quirky animals and shape the environment to overcome obstacles and solve challenging puzzles. Unravel the deepening mysteries of Paper Beast in this unique virtual reality odyssey.

Game Experience:

Explore a dreamlike universe as you embark on a virtual reality adventure filled with discovery.

Encounter intelligent wildlife and watch them adapt their behavior to the player’s actions.

Establish meaningful connections with them as they guide you through the mysterious world of Paper Beast.

Solve environmental puzzles by playing with the elements and the terrain: water, ice, sand…

Key Features:

From the creative mind of renowned game designer Eric Chahi (Another World, Heart of Darkness, From Dust).

A full ecosystem set in a living, breathing dynamic virtual universe.

An organic origami art style captures the world of Paper Beast.

An extensive physic simulation system lies at the core of Paper Beast, powering everything from creature locomotion to terrain deformation, playing an active part in many of the puzzles adventures encountered.

Immersive ambient OST by Roly Porter and TsuShiMaMire making full use of a binaural audio direction.

