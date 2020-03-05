Dreams Update Adds the Garden Art Pack with Over 40 New Sculptures - News

/ 206 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Media Molecule announced it has released a new update for their PlayStation 4 game, Dreams. The 2.06 update adds the Garden Art Pack, which includes more than 40 sculptures. The update also adds online friends indicator, fixes, improvements, and more.

Surprise! A new update for #DreamsPS4 is live now! ๐๐



๐จ A brand new Art Pack

๐ข Online friends indicator

โ๏ธ Fixes, improvements & more



Take a look at our brand new Welcome Garden Art Pack with this lovely video! #MadeInDreams pic.twitter.com/EGxL9rT7wy — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) March 4, 2020

Read the patch notes for the update below:

What’s new?

Our first new art pack! – The Welcome Garden Art Pack contains more than 40 sculptures which will sit nicely alongside any content from the Welcome Home theme. Use them to spruce up your homespace, stamp into your own creations, or remix into something completely new.

Community Jam Collections – We’ve added support for specifying a collection to use with a Community Jam. This means a better starting point for folks who want to enter but don’t quite know where to begin.

Online Indicator – A green dot next to a dreamer’s name indicates they are online.

Other improvements

New: Most Used Creation now in the Impy Awards playlists.

Updated: Various tweaks and improvements to the Community Jam UI.

Fixed: Issue where the notifications feed would return to the start of the list after viewing one.

Other minor tweaks and improvements.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles