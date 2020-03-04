Hunt: Showdown to Add Cross-Play Between PS4 and Xbox One in the Coming Weeks - News

/ 227 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Crytek's competitive first-person bounty hunting game, Hunt: Showdown, released for the Xbox One and Windows PC in August 2019 and on the PlayStation 4 on February 18.

Crytek via a Reddit AMA announced the game will be getting cross-play between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version in the coming week.

"Crossplay between XBOX and PS4 users is being worked on right now and we want to roll this out to the console community ASAP," said Crytek during the Reddit AMA. "We are talking weeks here by the looks of it! It's one of the most important features for us right now to support console besides optimizing the controller input lag and crash fixes."





Here is an overview of the game:

Savage, nightmarish monsters roam the Louisiana swamps, and you are part of a group of rugged bounty hunters bound to rid the world of their ghastly presence. Banish these creatures from our world, and you will be paid generously—and given the chance to buy more gruesome and powerful weapons. Fail, and death will strip you of both character and gear. Your experience, however, remains in your pool of hunters—called your Bloodline—always.



HIGH RISK, HIGH REWARD, HIGH TENSION



Hunt’s competitive, match-based gameplay mixes PvP and PvE elements to create a uniquely tense experience where your life, your character, and your gear are always on the line. At the beginning of each Bounty Hunt match, up to 12 players set out to track their monstrous targets. Depending on which mode and team options you’ve chosen, that 12 will include a combination of solo players and teams of two or three. Once they’ve found and defeated one of these they will receive a bounty—and instantly become a target for every other Hunter left on the map. If you don’t watch your back, you’ll find a knife in it, and your last memory will be of someone else walking away with your prize. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost you everything.



Hunt's Quick Play game mode offers a shorter match, during which up to ten individual players race to scavenge gear and find and close four rifts as they compete for a diminishing pool of bounty. First Hunter to the final rift absorbs its energy, but must survive the final count down to complete the mission—while the other Hunters attempt to take them out and take the prize for themselves. When the timer runs out the winner keeps their Hunter, while the rest perish.



PROGRESSION



Even in death, you will be able to progress among the ranks of Hunters via your Bloodline. Though one character may die, their experience will be transferred to your Bloodline, where it can be applied your other Hunters. If you make it off of the map alive, you will be able to use the money and experience you earn to kit out new Hunters and prepare for the next match. If you die, you lose everything but your experience.



DARK SIGHT



Dark Sight allows Hunters to see into the veil between worlds, making that which cannot be seen by mortal eyes visible to those who have been initiated. Use Dark Sight when you are tracking monsters, and a ghostly light will guide you toward your next target. Dark Sight also marks players carrying a bounty, making them more vulnerable to ambush while trying to escape.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles