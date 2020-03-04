Roller Champions Headed Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Mobile - News

Publisher Ubisoft announced the free-to-play team-based sports game, Roller Champions, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and mobile along with the previously announced Windows PC version.

A closed alpha for the Windows PC version will run via Uplay from March 11 at 9am PT / 12pm ET to March 23 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET. Registration is now available on the game’s official website.

View the closed alpha trailer below:





View the gameplay trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal with Ubisoft Winnipeg and Ubisoft Pune, Roller Champions is a new sports sensation delivering exhilarating and fast-paced team player-versus-player gameplay—on wheels. Two teams of three players are pitted against each other in arenas around the world, and players are cheered on by crowds of roaring fans as they acquire the ball, pass it to teammates and dodge and tackle opponents to score a goal in the illuminated hoop that appears above the rink.

The closed alpha provides players the opportunity to share their feedback with the development team as well as earn a reward; a phase-exclusive in-game outfit that they can keep when the game launches. In the closed alpha, players will be able to experience the fast-paced action and new features, including:

Character Customization: Players can create a character and choose from a list of 70 items to customize their character including gloves, skates, clothes and helmet/hair styles.

Players can create a character and choose from a list of 70 items to customize their character including gloves, skates, clothes and helmet/hair styles. New Arena: Curvature, elevation and other environmental elements provide improved navigation and gameplay, and players will be able to experience the biggest and most impressive arena yet, Chichen Itza.

Curvature, elevation and other environmental elements provide improved navigation and gameplay, and players will be able to experience the biggest and most impressive arena yet, Chichen Itza. New Moves: Players can check out exciting moves, including the extended tackle and the air tackle, as well as new team moves like the grapple boost, grapple double jump and grapple double pump.

