Star Wars: Project Maverick PlayStation Store Listing Leaked

An unannounced Star Wars game has been added to the PlayStation Store in Europe with the title Star Wars: Project Maverick. The listing was spotted and posted via Twitter account PSNRelease. The Twitter account is a robot that tweets about "new PlayStation 4 game releases and updates" by monitoring the PlayStation Network.

Other than a title and concept art, no other information on the game is known.

The game Maverick has been added to the european PSN! pic.twitter.com/H0wmojX4S1 — PSN releases (@psnrelease) March 4, 2020

Electronic Arts, who has exclusive rights to develop Star Wars games, has two new games in the franchise in development, according to a report by Kotaku. They are a sequel to the successful Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and a "smaller, more unusual project at EA Motive."

