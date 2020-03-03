Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Out Now for Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries announced Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is now available for the Windows PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Here is an overview of the game:

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary comes to PC as the second installment of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Now optimized for PC, relive the spectacularly remastered edition of the original Halo campaign, created in celebration of the 10th anniversary of one of the most beloved franchises in gaming history. After crash-landing on a mysterious ringworld known as Halo, the Master Chief is tasked with helping the remaining humans survive against the overwhelming Covenant forces. While doing so, he and Cortana uncover Halo’s dark secret and fight to protect all life in the galaxy.

Key Features:

PC Settings / Optimizations: Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is now optimized for PC and looking better than ever at up to 4K UHD and at 60-plus frames per second. Other PC native settings include customizable mouse and keyboard support, ultrawide support, FOV customization, and more.

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is now optimized for PC and looking better than ever at up to 4K UHD and at 60-plus frames per second. Other PC native settings include customizable mouse and keyboard support, ultrawide support, FOV customization, and more. Campaign: Experience the second chapter in the Halo saga and fight your way as the Master Chief through 10 unforgettable missions.

Experience the second chapter in the Halo saga and fight your way as the Master Chief through 10 unforgettable missions. Anniversary Features: Toggle between the remastered graphics in the Anniversary edition and the graphics from the original Halo: Combat Evolved campaign.

Toggle between the remastered graphics in the Anniversary edition and the graphics from the original Halo: Combat Evolved campaign. Multiplayer: Continue your Halo adventure with Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary‘s iconic multiplayer featuring an updated progression system and over 19 unforgettable maps.

