PlayStation Now Adds Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Control, Wolfenstein II, And More in March

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced 11 games will be coming to PlayStation Now this month. The list of games includes PlayStation Now Adds Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Control, and Wolfenstein II.





Here is the list of games coming to the service in March:

Control (available until Monday, August 31)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Nascar Heat 3

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (available until September 7)

Toukiden 2

Toukiden Kiwami

Warriors All-Stars

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

