Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Director Shinsuke Kodama Leaves Capcom

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney and Mega Man Star Force developer Shinsuke Kodama via Twitter announced he has left Capcom.

"It’s a personal matter, but I left Capcom at the end of February to pursue a new challenge," said Kodama. "That being the case, I would like to continue to support the Ace Attorney series from the outside!"

Kodama was the director for 2019's Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy. He was also a game designer on Professor Layton VS Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney and Mega Man Star Force: Dragon, Leo, and Pegasus, a scenario writer for Mega Man Star Force 2: Zerker X Ninja and Zerker X Saurian, and Mega Man Star Force 3: Black Ace and Red Joker. He also worked on many more games at Capcom.

