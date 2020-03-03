DJMAX Respect V Leaves Early Access on March 12 - News

Developer Neowiz announced DJMAX Respect V will leave Early Access and get a full release on Windows PC via Steam on March 12.

The full release will include the Mission Mode and Ladder Match Pre-season and on the same day will see the release of the Emotional Sense DLC.

View the release date trailer below:





The Emotional Sense DLC will be free to Early Access owners and cost $9.99 to everyone else. The DLC will include 8 tracks from DJMAX 2004 Online:

Knowledge System

Yo! Max!

Cosmic Elevator

Space of Soul

Real Over Drive

Feel

Urban Night

Super Lovely

Here is an overview of the game:

DJMAX Respect V delivers an unrivaled rhythm game experience, introducing new modes, new artists, more than 150 unique tracks, exclusive music videos, and for the first time in franchise history, competitive online multiplayer! Experience new tracks and music videos from world renowned artists like Marshmello, Porter Robinson, and Yukika, as well as the return of friendly names including BEXTER, ND LEE, Paul Bazooka, and Makou, among others. Whether you crave a casual freeplay session, or desire to crush your friend’s recent high score in real time, DJMAX Respect V has you covered. “AIR Mode” will allow you to enjoy a continuous, random playlist, during which you can choose to play or simply listen, as well as leave comments for other players! But if bragging rights and glory are what you crave, new “Online Modes” will put your skills to the test, pairing you against friends and rivals around the world. Featuring both keyboard and full controller support (coming soon), and an extensive tracklist spanning numerous genres, like pop, rock, electronic, ambient, jazz, and even easy listening, DJMAX Respect V will leave no rhythm gamer wanting!

