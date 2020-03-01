Platinum Games Final Platinum 4 Announcement 'Isn’t Too Far Away' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 484 Views
Platinum Games has been busy announcing games as part of their Platinum 4 initiative. This started with the announcement of The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Project G.G., and Hideki Kamiya’s next game.
Platinum Games studio head Atsushi Inaba during the developer's PAX East 2020 panel announced the fourth and final new announcement "isn't too far away." He said the next announcement will be a "doozy."
The Wonderful 101: Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in North America on May 19, in Europe on May 22, and in Japan on June 11 for $39.99 / €44.99 / £39.99 / AU$59.95.
Stay tuned to VGChartz as we report on the announcement of the fourth and final game of the Platinum 4 initiative.
5 Comments
They've already announced #3, it's their new Tokyo Studio: https://four.platinumgames.com/03-TOKYO/
So far the announcements have been a mixed bag. I love the Wonderful 101 remaster news, but them doing a Kickstarter for it really soured it for me. Project GG seems quite interesting. Curious what this "doozy" of 3rd announcement could be. Possibly Bayonetta 3 getting delayed.
You think they're hyping a delay announcement?
They can show some gameplay along with the release date being pushed to next year. By all means - if you have any other interpretation of a "doozy" announcement - do tell. I suppose they could use it in a positive sense, but the phrasing is a bit weird.
They are pretty heavily promoting this announcement. They have been talking up the four announcements, and made a website to promote them. The idea that they would hype all of these announcements and finish it off with announcing a delay would be one of the most bizarre marketing decisions imaginable.
