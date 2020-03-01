Platinum Games Final Platinum 4 Announcement 'Isn’t Too Far Away' - News

Platinum Games has been busy announcing games as part of their Platinum 4 initiative. This started with the announcement of The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Project G.G., and Hideki Kamiya’s next game.

Platinum Games studio head Atsushi Inaba during the developer's PAX East 2020 panel announced the fourth and final new announcement "isn't too far away." He said the next announcement will be a "doozy."

The Wonderful 101: Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in North America on May 19, in Europe on May 22, and in Japan on June 11 for $39.99 / €44.99 / £39.99 / AU$59.95.

Stay tuned to VGChartz as we report on the announcement of the fourth and final game of the Platinum 4 initiative.

