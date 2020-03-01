New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Granblue Fantasy Versus - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and PlayStation Vita in the US. 10 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

March 3

Amoeba Battle – Microscopic RTS Action, PS4 — Digital

Dogfighter – WW2, PS4 — Digital

Granblue Fantasy Versus, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Holfraine, PS4 — Digital

March 4

Separation, PS VR — Digital

Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy) March 5 Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late [cl-r], PS4 — Digital

March 6

60 Seconds!, PS4 — Digital

Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Pathologic 2, PS4 — Digital

