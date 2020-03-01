Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Major Update Releases March 23 - News

/ 344 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Capcom announced the next major update for the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 23, and for Windows PC in April. The update will add the Variant monsters Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang.

Monster Hunter: World and the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion are available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

The date is set! Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang will challenge bravest hunters on March 23 on PS4 and Xbox One! Coming to PC in April. pic.twitter.com/COUIROiLKf — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 1, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles