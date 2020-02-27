Microsoft Cancels GDC 2020 Attendance Due to Coronavirus Concerns - News

Microsoft has become the latest in a long list of companies to cancel their attendance at the Game Developers Conference 2020 (GDC 2020) in San Francisco due to the growing concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Microsoft will instead plan on live streaming their announcements from March 16 to 18 on www.microsoft.com/gamestack. The event will feature most of Microsoft's planned game developer sessions.





Here is a list of what people can expect during the live streams:

Join us to learn about the latest in cloud and game development technologies through our technical talks and developer demos.

Tune into panel discussions with industry leaders about the evolution of game development, intentionally inclusive game design, the increasing role of online services, next gen hardware, and the future of game streaming.

Get a behind-the-scenes look into design and development decisions made by the creators of Minecraft and Gears of War, and hear from Xbox Game Studios teams Double Fine, inXile, Compulsion, Rare, Obsidian, and Undead Labs.

