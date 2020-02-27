Microsoft Cancels GDC 2020 Attendance Due to Coronavirus Concerns - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 636 Views
Microsoft has become the latest in a long list of companies to cancel their attendance at the Game Developers Conference 2020 (GDC 2020) in San Francisco due to the growing concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Microsoft will instead plan on live streaming their announcements from March 16 to 18 on www.microsoft.com/gamestack. The event will feature most of Microsoft's planned game developer sessions.
Here is a list of what people can expect during the live streams:
- Join us to learn about the latest in cloud and game development technologies through our technical talks and developer demos.
- Tune into panel discussions with industry leaders about the evolution of game development, intentionally inclusive game design, the increasing role of online services, next gen hardware, and the future of game streaming.
- Get a behind-the-scenes look into design and development decisions made by the creators of Minecraft and Gears of War, and hear from Xbox Game Studios teams Double Fine, inXile, Compulsion, Rare, Obsidian, and Undead Labs.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
11 Comments
But but but but but....Sony afraid of announcing their PS5 . Damn it's time to grow up it's not about console war. It's about safety and health.
Even the Series X is no match for the Coronavirus
So u agreed with every developers to cancels their press due to a virus but u like to make a joke about it?
- 0
What the heck? Where are all the XBox fans now? What an amusing turn of event.
If the upvoting system was working - I'd upvote you. It isn't so I have resorted to making a comment. ^-[ ]
- 0
Yeah, The guy with Halo avatar was literally saying Sony doesn't respect their fans when they cancelled their attendance.
- 0
hahaha Yes I know, quite the turn of events after the conspiracy theories from him. No worries, after PS5 is released and is successful he will go back into his hole for another decade. He did the same thing in 2012 and 2013 with the same antics. Then proof, gone after PS4 blew up the industry.
- 0
Even the most powerful unreleased console ever, for now anyway, is no match for the flu. Bow down to your microscopic overlords!
- 0
This clearly means the Series X is so powerful that even Microsoft has become afraid of it... lol
U do realized that you sound like an idiot right?
- 0
You do realize that you can't take a joke right?
- 0