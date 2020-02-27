Rock of Ages III: Make & Break Headed to Stadia Alongside Previously Announced Versions in 2020 - News

Publisher Modus Games and developers ACE Team and Giant Monkey Robot announced Rock of Ages III: Make & Break will launch for Stadia alongside the previously announced Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC versions in 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Make your own levels. Break everyone else’s.

Rock of Ages III: Make & Break is competitive tower defense and arcade action rolled up with ACE Team’s quirky, Monty Python-esque humor into one giant, creative game for the ages.

Jump into the expansive, gut-busting story for an eclectic adventure featuring bizarre and irreverent takes on legendary characters, or for the first time, create and share your own levels to compete with friends and strangers online in a real-time mix of hectic tower defense and epic boulder-racing arcade action.

Key Features:

Make and Break Worlds – Design and build your own levels in the easy-to-use editor and share your creations with players from all over the world for nearly limitless creative fun!

– Design and build your own levels in the easy-to-use editor and share your creations with players from all over the world for nearly limitless creative fun! Competitive Tower Defense – Build defenses and race to destroy your opponents in up to four-player online multiplayer, or head-to-head in two-player split-screen action.

– Build defenses and race to destroy your opponents in up to four-player online multiplayer, or head-to-head in two-player split-screen action. Boulder-Smashing Arcade Action – Crash your way through everything in your path as fast as you can in six distinct and arcadey game modes with over 20 zany boulders!

– Crash your way through everything in your path as fast as you can in six distinct and arcadey game modes with over 20 zany boulders! Absurdly Funny – Take a ride on the wild side with ACE Team’s hilarious story—everyone from Caesar and Lincoln to Krampus and the Spaghetti Monster make an appearance in an expansive campaign across history and beyond.

– Take a ride on the wild side with ACE Team’s hilarious story—everyone from Caesar and Lincoln to Krampus and the Spaghetti Monster make an appearance in an expansive campaign across history and beyond. Game Modes Galore – Defend your base in the new Boulder Avalanche, perfect your rolling skills in the fragile Humpty-Dumpty Mode, race the clock in Time Trials, or create your own unique gameplay with the creator for hundreds of hours of fun!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

