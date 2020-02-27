Ginga Force and Natsuki Chronicles Headed West for PS4 and Steam in 2020 - News

Publisher Rising Star Games announced the shoot ’em up,s Ginga Force and Natsuki Chronicles, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in the west in 2020.

"Ginga Force and Natsuki Chronicles are both projects we placed a lot of effort into and we’re excited for the western release of both games," said Qute Corporation president Takeshi Osako. "Shooting games are a special genre with a passionate fanbase and we’re excited to be working with Rising Star Games to reach an even broader audience with these two great shooters."

Here is an overview of the games:

Ginga Force is a vertical style shoot ’em up with multiple game modes including Story and Score Attack, while Natsuki Chronicles is a side-scrolling shooter that shares its setting with Ginga Force even though it has its own unique characters. Natsuki Chronicles also features both an exciting campaign in Chronicles Mode and comes with an Arcade Mode for those who enjoy the thrill of going after a new high score. And you can show off your skills on both games via the online leaderboards.

View the Ginga Force announcement trailer below:





View the Natsuki Chronicles announcement trailer below:





