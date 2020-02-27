Those Who Remain Launches May 15 for PS4, Xbox One and Steam, Summer 2020 for Switch - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Camel 101 announced the psychological horror game, Those Who Remain, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on May 15, and for the Nintendo Switch this summer.

Here is an overview of the game:

As the lights go out, the embers of darkness are stoked in the sleepy town of Dormont.

Whispers of disappearances carry through the town as a burgeoning, uneasy and irrational fear begins to spread and darkness comes to be an unwelcome reflection to Those Who Remain.

Some mistakes should never happen, not when your life is complete – and yet they do. Edward had the good life, a beautiful wife and the perfect little girl, yet finds himself several whiskeys down and driving through the night of Dormont to end his secret affair – in a bid to fix his mistakes.

As Edward pulls into the Golden Oak Motel, he is unaware just how much this night will change his life…

Key Features:

The horrors and darkness that thrive in the corner of every eye are torn loose…

Those Who Remain places you in an up-close, psychological horror story set in the sleepy town of Dormont – a town in a spiralling split from the fabric of reality, warped by darkness and the deeds of the Citizens who reside.

Confront the uncomfortable horrors reflected by the darkness and survive the night of Dormont as Edward is confronted with a test of his sanity, morality and the shadows of evil that lurks below.

Darkness Has Eyes -Navigate and survive the encroaching darkness and stay in the protection of the light by any means[br]

-Navigate and survive the encroaching darkness and stay in the protection of the light by any means[br] Worlds Torn Asunder – Pave your way ahead by moving between Dormont and its dark otherworldly counterpart to further solve the mysteries held within the dark

– Pave your way ahead by moving between Dormont and its dark otherworldly counterpart to further solve the mysteries held within the dark Conscience of Choice – Choose to help any surviving citizens of Dormont you encounter or leave them to the darkness. Innocence cannot always be assumed, and the township of Dormont hides a cursed trove of secrets

– Choose to help any surviving citizens of Dormont you encounter or leave them to the darkness. Innocence cannot always be assumed, and the township of Dormont hides a cursed trove of secrets Savor your Sanity – Keep your sanity in check as you delve deeper into the darkness of Dormont – expected rules of the real world have been torn apart

– Keep your sanity in check as you delve deeper into the darkness of Dormont – expected rules of the real world have been torn apart Follow your Path – Your decisions and choices will determine the fate of Edward, through multiple different branching outcomes

